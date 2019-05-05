Gunmen Kill Bafarawa’s Guard, Kidnap Nephew — But Police Isn't Aware

This is the first time such an attack is happening in Bafarawa town, but the people of Kamarawa, a nearby village, have been experiencing killing, kidnapping and burning of their property.

by Sahara Reporters May 05, 2019

Abdullahi Jijji, the security guard of Attahiru Bafarawa, former Governor of Sokoto State, has been shot dead by gunmen who stormed the former Governor’s residence.

The gunmen also kidnapped Abdulrasheed Sa’idu, the 16-year-old cousin of the former Governor during the attack, which happened at Bafarawa in Isa Local Government Area of the state on Friday at 9pm.

The attack came barely 24 hours after the ex-Governor launched a foundation in Abuja named after him, which he said would help in proffering solutions to the incessant banditry and kidnapping, particularly in the northern part of the country. 

Sulaiman Shu’aibu Shinkafi, the Director General, Bafarawa Foundation, confirmed the development on Saturday.

He added that the bandits, numbering about 60 and armed with AK47 riffles came on motorcycles and bought N5,000 fuel in the town before invading the house.

A statement by Shinkafi read: “They threatened to wipe out Bafarawa and Kamarawa villages in the Isa Local Government area of the state.

“This is the first time such an attack is happening in Bafarawa town, but the  people of Kamarawa, a nearby village, have been experiencing killing, kidnapping and burning of their property.”

Muhammad Sadiq, spokesman for the state Police Command, however, said he was not aware of the attack.

Speaking at the unveiling of the Attahiru Bafarawa Foundation’s proposed 'National Security and Peace Development Summit' on Thursday, the former Governor had identified unemployment, poverty, drug abuse and neighbourhood isolation, among other vices, as the major causes of crimes and criminality in the country.

The former Governor also alleged that some governors were cashing in on the growing spate of insecurity across the country to inflate their security votes.

He lamented that the unending terrorist attacks in the North-East and the  banditry with violent kidnapping and killings in the Northwest had not only destroyed socio-economic infrastructures, but had made the regions undesirable destinations to investors.

Nigeria’s security situation, according to him, has degenerated to the extent that efforts and synergy have to be garnered across party affiliations, hence his foundation’s resolve to provide a platform where both serving and retired security chiefs and other experts would use in proffering workable solutions.

He said: "It is against this backdrop that the Bafarawa Foundation has supported the partnership of Kaduna State Government, the community and other northern state governments such as Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kano, Jigawa and Zamfara to undertake this resolution programme.

“This meeting arose from concerns among government institutions, social, political activities and security agencies about the escalation of crime and youth involvement in these crimes in Nigeria, which were all too often linked to insatiable quest for wealth production, terrorism and extremism.”

He decried that Nigeria’s economy was gradually crumbling with devastating effects on the wellbeing of its citizenry, adding that the summit would help checkmate crimes in the country.

The PDP chieftain noted that being in opposition does not mean he should not stand against evil.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME DSS Officials Arrest 43 Girls 'Stark Naked' From Calabar Brothels
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Celebration On Twitter As Police Remove Abayomi Shogunle As Head Of Complaint Response Unit
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Boko Haram ‘Many Killed’ As Boko Haram Raids Borno Town, Magumeri, Without Opposition For Four Hours
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME JAMB To Publish Names Of Prominent Politicians Who Cheated During UTME
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Lawmakers Who Fail To Deliver On Constituency Projects Will Face Prosecution, Says ICPC
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME 'South African Robbers' Stab Nigerian To Death
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Buhari May Extend 'Private Visit' To London For Health Reasons
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME DSS Officials Arrest 43 Girls 'Stark Naked' From Calabar Brothels
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Military Some Foreign Interests Working To Derail May 29 Handover, Says Nigerian Army
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
International David Alaba Reveals Nigeria's U17 Coaches Demanded Bribes For Him To Play For Golden Eaglets
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Reveals How Ex-NAMA DG Transferred N9m Several Times A Day To 'Defraud' The Agency Of N2.8bn
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Celebration On Twitter As Police Remove Abayomi Shogunle As Head Of Complaint Response Unit
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics We're At The Mercy Of Criminals, Cardinal Onaiyekan Cries Out
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Opinion Of Fallacious History And Pseudo - Science: The Ooni Enitan’s Dalliance With Diddle By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics APC Elders Reject Oni’s 'Embarrassing' Suspension
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria Isn't The Only Corrupt Country In The World, Says Peter Obi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram ‘Many Killed’ As Boko Haram Raids Borno Town, Magumeri, Without Opposition For Four Hours
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Won't Delay In Appointing Ministers For Second Term, Adesina Assures Nigerians
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad