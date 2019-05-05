Nigerian Stabbed To Death By Car Robbers In South Africa

”They had negotiated the price and agreed to buy; late Henry had produced all necessary documents to seal the deal when suddenly the local buyers said they wanted to test-drive the car first before paying. As they drove out, he suddenly realised that they were robbers as they demanded for the key of the car. They attacked him and stabbed him several times; they took the keys but could not manage to drive away the car."

by SaharaReporters, New York May 05, 2019

Ben Okoli, President of Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa (NICASA), on Saturday announced the killing of yet another Nigerian, Okechukwu Henry, a native of Imo State, in South Africa.

Henry was stabbed to death by unknown South African robbers.

Okoli said this in a letter to the Consul-General, Nigerian Consulate Johannesburg, South Africa.

“Tragedy has struck the Nigerian community again, just after 4pm on Friday, May 3. Mr Okechukwu Henry was stabbed to death by unknown local South African robbers," he said.

”The late Henry, a car dealer who specialised in used cars, lived in Middleburg Mpumalanga Province. Earlier, before his death, two local guys had indicated interest in buying his car — a white VW polo.

”They had negotiated the price and agreed to buy; late Henry had produced all necessary documents to seal the deal when suddenly the local buyers said they wanted to test-drive the car first before paying. As they drove out, he suddenly realised that they were robbers as they demanded for the key of the car.

”They attacked him and stabbed him several times; they took the keys but could not manage to drive away the car. Their action attracted the attention of people around and they ran away with the keys without the car."

According to Okoli, Henry was rushed to hospital, but it appeared he had died at the scene. He added that a case of robbery and murder had been opened by the NICASA Provincial Chairman in Mpumalanga.

"Your Excellency, the attack on Nigerians has reached an alarming level and demands something urgent to be done to stem this ugly tide. Our nationals are under attack in South Africa. We are under attack from every angle," he said, calling on the Nigerian Mission to urgently intervene.

“We no longer feel safe, we have become like a trophy hunted by all. The Nigerian Citizens Association,  South Africa, is disheartened by the frequent repatriation of the remains of our dear citizens."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME DSS Officials Arrest 43 Girls 'Stark Naked' From Calabar Brothels
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Celebration On Twitter As Police Remove Abayomi Shogunle As Head Of Complaint Response Unit
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Bafarawa’s Guard, Kidnap Nephew — But Police Isn't Aware
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Lawmakers Who Fail To Deliver On Constituency Projects Will Face Prosecution, Says ICPC
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME 'South African Robbers' Stab Nigerian To Death
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME JAMB To Publish Names Of Prominent Politicians Who Cheated During UTME
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Buhari May Extend 'Private Visit' To London For Health Reasons
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
International David Alaba Reveals Nigeria's U17 Coaches Demanded Bribes For Him To Play For Golden Eaglets
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Military Some Foreign Interests Working To Derail May 29 Handover, Says Nigerian Army
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME DSS Officials Arrest 43 Girls 'Stark Naked' From Calabar Brothels
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC Elders Reject Oni’s 'Embarrassing' Suspension
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Reveals How Ex-NAMA DG Transferred N9m Several Times A Day To 'Defraud' The Agency Of N2.8bn
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Of Fallacious History And Pseudo - Science: The Ooni Enitan’s Dalliance With Diddle By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics We're At The Mercy Of Criminals, Cardinal Onaiyekan Cries Out
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria Isn't The Only Corrupt Country In The World, Says Peter Obi
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Celebration On Twitter As Police Remove Abayomi Shogunle As Head Of Complaint Response Unit
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Won't Delay In Appointing Ministers For Second Term, Adesina Assures Nigerians
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Hannatu Musawa Spoken Word: My Ramadan Plan By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad