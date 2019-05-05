Nigerian Stabbed To Death By Car Robbers In South Africa

Ben Okoli, President of Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa (NICASA), on Saturday announced the killing of yet another Nigerian, Okechukwu Henry, a native of Imo State, in South Africa.

Henry was stabbed to death by unknown South African robbers.



Okoli said this in a letter to the Consul-General, Nigerian Consulate Johannesburg, South Africa.

“Tragedy has struck the Nigerian community again, just after 4pm on Friday, May 3. Mr Okechukwu Henry was stabbed to death by unknown local South African robbers," he said.

”The late Henry, a car dealer who specialised in used cars, lived in Middleburg Mpumalanga Province. Earlier, before his death, two local guys had indicated interest in buying his car — a white VW polo.



”They had negotiated the price and agreed to buy; late Henry had produced all necessary documents to seal the deal when suddenly the local buyers said they wanted to test-drive the car first before paying. As they drove out, he suddenly realised that they were robbers as they demanded for the key of the car.

”They attacked him and stabbed him several times; they took the keys but could not manage to drive away the car. Their action attracted the attention of people around and they ran away with the keys without the car."

According to Okoli, Henry was rushed to hospital, but it appeared he had died at the scene. He added that a case of robbery and murder had been opened by the NICASA Provincial Chairman in Mpumalanga.



"Your Excellency, the attack on Nigerians has reached an alarming level and demands something urgent to be done to stem this ugly tide. Our nationals are under attack in South Africa. We are under attack from every angle," he said, calling on the Nigerian Mission to urgently intervene.

“We no longer feel safe, we have become like a trophy hunted by all. The Nigerian Citizens Association, South Africa, is disheartened by the frequent repatriation of the remains of our dear citizens."