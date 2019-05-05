'South African Robbers' Stab Nigerian To Death

The late Henry, a car dealer who specialized in used cars, lived in Middleburg Mpumalanga Province. Earlier before his death, some two local guys had indicated interest to buy his car – a white VW polo.

by Sahara Reporters May 05, 2019

A Nigerian identified as Okechukwu Henry, from Imo State, has been stabbed to death by yet-to-be-identified robbers in South Africa.

Ben Okoli, the President of Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa (NICASA), said this in a letter to the Consul-General, Nigerian Consulate Johannesburg, South Africa.

Okoli said the association was tired of sending Nigerians back home in body bags due to premeditated and organised crime against them in South Africa.

Okoli said: “Tragedy has struck the Nigerian community again, just after 4pm on Friday, May 3. Mr. Okechukwu Henry was stabbed to death by unknown local South African robbers.

"The late Henry, a car dealer who specialised in used cars, lived in Middleburg Mpumalanga Province. Earlier before his death, some two local guys had indicated interest to buy his car – a white VW polo.

"They had negotiated the price and agreed to buy; late Henry had produced all necessary documents to seal the deal when suddenly the local buyers said they wanted to test-drive the car first before paying.”

He added that Henry obliged them but insisted he would drive along with them.

”As they drove out, he suddenly realised that they were robbers as they demanded the key of the car.

”They attacked him and stabbed him several times; they took the keys but could not manage to drive away the car. Their action attracted the attention of people around and they ran away with the keys without the car."

According to him, Henry was rushed to the hospital, but it appeared he had died at the scene.

He stated that a case of robbery and murder had been opened by the NICASA Provincial chairman in Mpumalanga.

”Your Excellency, the attack on Nigerians has reached an alarming level and demands something urgent to be done to stem this ugly tide. Our nationals are under attack in South Africa. We are under attack from every angle.

He called on the Nigerian Mission to urgently intervene.

“We no longer feel safe; we have become like a trophy hunted by all. The Nigerian Citizens Association, South Africa, is disheartened by the frequent repatriation of the remains of our dear citizens,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME DSS Officials Arrest 43 Girls 'Stark Naked' From Calabar Brothels
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
International David Alaba Reveals Nigeria's U17 Coaches Demanded Bribes For Him To Play For Golden Eaglets
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Celebration On Twitter As Police Remove Abayomi Shogunle As Head Of Complaint Response Unit
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME JAMB To Publish Names Of Prominent Politicians Who Cheated During UTME
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Bafarawa’s Guard, Kidnap Nephew — But Police Isn't Aware
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Lawmakers Who Fail To Deliver On Constituency Projects Will Face Prosecution, Says ICPC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Buhari May Extend 'Private Visit' To London For Health Reasons
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME DSS Officials Arrest 43 Girls 'Stark Naked' From Calabar Brothels
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Military Some Foreign Interests Working To Derail May 29 Handover, Says Nigerian Army
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
International David Alaba Reveals Nigeria's U17 Coaches Demanded Bribes For Him To Play For Golden Eaglets
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Reveals How Ex-NAMA DG Transferred N9m Several Times A Day To 'Defraud' The Agency Of N2.8bn
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Celebration On Twitter As Police Remove Abayomi Shogunle As Head Of Complaint Response Unit
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics We're At The Mercy Of Criminals, Cardinal Onaiyekan Cries Out
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Opinion Of Fallacious History And Pseudo - Science: The Ooni Enitan’s Dalliance With Diddle By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics APC Elders Reject Oni’s 'Embarrassing' Suspension
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria Isn't The Only Corrupt Country In The World, Says Peter Obi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram ‘Many Killed’ As Boko Haram Raids Borno Town, Magumeri, Without Opposition For Four Hours
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Won't Delay In Appointing Ministers For Second Term, Adesina Assures Nigerians
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad