41 Killed As Russian Jet Crash-Lands In Moscow

Forty-one people, including two children, have been confirmed dead in an Aeroflot flight SU 1492 that crash-landed at a Sheremetyevo airport, Moscow on Sunday.

Seventy-eight people were aboard the flight, including five crew members. Thirty-seven people survived, five of whom are currently receiving treatment in hospital, said Elena Markovskaya, a spokeswoman for Russia's Investigative Committee.

The Murmansk bound Superjet 100 was in the air for less than 30 minutes before it lost communication with the control tower.

It was reported that the plane was hit by a lightning strike, forcing the pilot to return to the airport.

The jet, according to videos posted on social media by passengers, skidded down the runway with the rear section of the jet caught in fire emitting thick fire and smoke.

Passengers could also be seen running out of the plane through an emergency exit door after the plan had stopped.

Another shocking video showed the plane impacting the runway with speed, making it to launch back into the air before making a second landing after which, the plane caught fire.

Maxim Moiseyev, a flight attendant, was reported dead but his name was missing from first casualty list published.

A passenger said he helped people escape the plane and lost consciousness in the process.

“He stayed inside the aircraft and also pushed the surviving people along an inflatable ramp. He was inhaling gas and then lost consciousness,” a passenger said.

Vladimir Putin, Russia President, expressed his condolence to the relatives of the victims of the crash.

He said: “The President deeply expresses condolences to all relatives and friends who lost their relatives during this incident.”

Putin has ordered an investigation to ascertain the real cause of the accident.