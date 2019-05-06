BREAKING: Court Extends Prison Stay Of Police Inspector Who ‘Killed’ Kolade Johnson

The decision means 35 more days in Ikoyi Prison for Ogunyemi, who has already spent 30 days in prison since he was first remanded on April 6.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 06, 2019

A Magistrates’ Court in Ebute-Metta, Lagos, has ruled that Olalekan Ogunyemi, the Police Inspector accused of killing football fan Kolade Johnson, should remain in prison till June 10.

The decision means 35 more days in Ikoyi Prison for Ogunyemi, who has already spent 30 days in prison since he was first remanded on April 6.

The court was expecting advice on the case from the Office of the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), but since it wasn’t ready as of Monday morning, the Magistrate, A.O. Salawu, extended the remand order.

Oguyemi, a 45-year-old resident of 17, Alhaji Ede Street, Igando, is facing trial on a one-count charge of murder.

According to Kehinde Olatunde, the Prosecuting Inspector, Ogunyemi committed the offence on March 31, at about 5:10pm, at Onipetesi Estate, Idi-Mangoro, Lagos.

Olatunde alleged that Ogunyemi, who served in the Anti Cultism Unit of Lagos State Police Command, used his Ak47 rifle to gun down Johnson, 36, in contravention of the provisions of Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Business Fashola Names One 'Corrupt' Power Sector Contractor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME OAU Professor Kidnapped Along Ife-Ibadan Expressway.
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC To Probe Saraki's Earnings As Kwara Governor
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill APC Youth Leader In Kogi
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Intensify Moves To Rescue Buhari’s In-law As Katsina CP Relocates To Daura
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 'Two Abducted' As Gunmen Raid Plateau State Polytechnic Staff Quarters
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion A Revolution Is Coming Soon, It Will Rise From The North By Ettu Mohammed
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Business Fashola Names One 'Corrupt' Power Sector Contractor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics El-Rufai Tells Lagosians How To Defeat Godfatherism
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Buhari May Extend 'Private Visit' To London For Health Reasons
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Opinion Sharia Police Arrest Of Citizens Publicly Eating At Ramadan Is Illegal And Unconstitutional By Festus Ogun
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME OAU Professor Kidnapped Along Ife-Ibadan Expressway.
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC To Probe Saraki's Earnings As Kwara Governor
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International 41 Killed As Russian Jet Crash-Lands In Moscow
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 'The President Has Lost It' — Sowore Blasts Buhari Over 'IG Is Losing Weight' Comment
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill APC Youth Leader In Kogi
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria: Becoming A Human Capital Export Nation By Oladayo Orolu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Intensify Moves To Rescue Buhari’s In-law As Katsina CP Relocates To Daura
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad