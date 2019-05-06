BREAKING: Court Extends Prison Stay Of Police Inspector Who ‘Killed’ Kolade Johnson

A Magistrates’ Court in Ebute-Metta, Lagos, has ruled that Olalekan Ogunyemi, the Police Inspector accused of killing football fan Kolade Johnson, should remain in prison till June 10.

The decision means 35 more days in Ikoyi Prison for Ogunyemi, who has already spent 30 days in prison since he was first remanded on April 6.

The court was expecting advice on the case from the Office of the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), but since it wasn’t ready as of Monday morning, the Magistrate, A.O. Salawu, extended the remand order.

Oguyemi, a 45-year-old resident of 17, Alhaji Ede Street, Igando, is facing trial on a one-count charge of murder.

According to Kehinde Olatunde, the Prosecuting Inspector, Ogunyemi committed the offence on March 31, at about 5:10pm, at Onipetesi Estate, Idi-Mangoro, Lagos.

Olatunde alleged that Ogunyemi, who served in the Anti Cultism Unit of Lagos State Police Command, used his Ak47 rifle to gun down Johnson, 36, in contravention of the provisions of Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.