BREAKING: Police Detain Senator Ademola Adeleke

The detention of Adeleke, the senator representing Osun West at the National Assembly, has been condemned by his party, Kola Ologbondiyan, its National Publicity Secretary, calling it “total disregard for the extant order of the Federal High Court” in Abuja, which granted him permission to travel to the United States on Tuesday for medical check-up.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 06, 2019

The Police have detained Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun State governorship election, after honouring an their invitation at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“This is highly provocative, an invitation to anarchy and recipe for a very serious crisis not only in Osun but also in the judiciary and our polity as a nation,” Ologbondiyan said. 

“The arrest and detention of Senator Adeleke is a direct act of violence against our laws, the institution of the judiciary and the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“This is part of the grand plot by the All Progressives Congress to coerce Senator Adeleke to relinquish the mandate that was freely given to him by the people of Osun state, which was further established by the election petition tribunal.”

he described the detention as a plot to "drag Adeleke before an ostensibly compromised magistrate court" over the same issues of alleged forged school testimonial that was already before the Federal High Court.

SaharaReporters, New York

