BREAKING: 'Two Abducted' As Gunmen Raid Plateau State Polytechnic Staff Quarters

by SaharaReporters, New York May 06, 2019

 

Unidentified gunmen have attacked the Plateau State Polytechnic Staff Quarters in Heipang, Barki Ladi Local Government Area, Platea State, abducting the sister of the institution’s Assistant Registrar, Ezekiel Rangs.

The incident comes three months after gunmen attacked the same staff quarters, abducting the son of the federal institution’s Chaplain, Reverend Andrew Dido, who was subsequently freed after the payment of ransom.

A policewoman, who asked not to be named as she is not the spokesman of the Police, confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters, saying the gunmen arrived at the quarters over the night when families were asleep, and abducted a lady identified as the younger sister of the institution’s Assistant Registrar, Mr Ezekiel Rangs.

“They broke down the door with a stone and abducted the Registrar’s younger sister, whom we were told has just gained admission into the school,” she said.

“They also took away with them a family member’s phone, which means they are likely to call later today to deman d a ransom.”

A student of institution also told SaharaReporters that a lecturer’s wife was abducted, but the lecturer’s identity was unknown as of press time.

