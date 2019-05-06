Buhari Appoints Maitama-Yusuf — Same Man He Accused Of Corruption In The 80s — To Board Of Railway Corporation

In 1983, Maitama-Yusuf was accused of corruption by the Muhammadu Buhari military regime of 1983 to 1985. However, he went into exile to avoid prosecution.

by Sahara Reporters May 06, 2019



President Muhammadu Buhari has ratified the appointment of Bello Maitama-Yusuf, former Minister of Commerce, as member of the Board of Directors of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

Auwal Sankara, Special Assistant on New Media to the Executive Governor of Jigawa State, confirmed the appointment, saying Maitama-Yusuf was nominated by Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, Governor of the state.

"In recognition of his hard work, resilience and steadfastness in the progress of APC and development of Jigawa State and Nigeria at large, the Governor of Jigawa State Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar has facilitated the appointment of Senator Bello Maitama Yusuf as a Member of the Board of Directors of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC)," Sanakar wrote on Facebook.

The board was inaugurated on Thursday May 2.

Maitama-Yusuf's appointment letter read: “Pursuant to section 5 of the Nigerian Railway Corporation Act cap. N129, LFN2004, and all powers enabling the Honourable Minister of Transportation in that behalf, and consequent upon your nomination by the governor of Jigawa State, I am pleased to inform you of your appointment by the Honourable Minister, as a member of the Directors of Nigerian Railway Corporation.

"Your tenure of appointment shall commence on the date of inauguration of the board and shall subsist at the pleasure of the President of the Federal republic of Nigeria, pursuant to Section 8 of the above-referenced Act 

Maitama-Yusuf, 74, served as Minister of Internal Affairs in 1978 and later as Minister of Commerce in 1982.

He served as senator representing Jigawa South-West at the National Assembly between 1999 and 2007, initially on the platform of the All Nigeria People's Party (ANPP), but he later defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He also contested for the governorship of Jigawa State in 2007.

In 1983, Maitama-Yusuf was accused of corruption by the Muhammadu Buhari military regime of 1983 to 1985. However, he went into exile to avoid prosecution.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Business Fashola Names One 'Corrupt' Power Sector Contractor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption INEC Job Is Too Tempting... I Was Offered Money To Rig Elections, Says Kwara REC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC To Probe Saraki's Earnings As Kwara Governor
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria Isn't The Only Corrupt Country In The World, Says Peter Obi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Dino Melaye Proposes Looter Amnesty Program
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News Full Details Of Nigerian Secret Police Raid On Federal Judges Revealed
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion A Revolution Is Coming Soon, It Will Rise From The North By Ettu Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business Fashola Names One 'Corrupt' Power Sector Contractor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics El-Rufai Tells Lagosians How To Defeat Godfatherism
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics 'The President Has Lost It' — Sowore Blasts Buhari Over 'IG Is Losing Weight' Comment
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Buhari May Extend 'Private Visit' To London For Health Reasons
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME OAU Professor Kidnapped Along Ife-Ibadan Expressway.
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International 41 Killed As Russian Jet Crash-Lands In Moscow
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption INEC Job Is Too Tempting... I Was Offered Money To Rig Elections, Says Kwara REC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Sharia Police Arrest Of Citizens Publicly Eating At Ramadan Is Illegal And Unconstitutional By Festus Ogun
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Extends Prison Stay Of Police Inspector Who ‘Killed’ Kolade Johnson
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC To Probe Saraki's Earnings As Kwara Governor
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Education Double Tragedy As UNIJOS VC Loses Son, Female Student Found Dead In Hostel
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad