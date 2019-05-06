Double Tragedy As UNIJOS VC Loses Son, Female Student Found Dead In Hostel

“Preliminary investigation further revealed that Miss Mercy was reported missing by her parents to the security department, University of Jos on May 3, 2019."

by SaharaReporters, New York May 06, 2019

In separate events, the son of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, Professor Sebastine Maimako, has died while the body of a 200 Level student at the university has been found.

Shitnaan Maimako, the VC's son, was a student at Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State.

Abdullahi Abdullahi, spokesman of UNIJOS, confirmed the demise of the VC’s son, saying, “All I can tell you is that the son of the VC died last (Sunday) night in Jos.

“I’m not a medical doctor and can’t say what killed him.”

Meanwhile, the young lady whose body was found was identified as Mercy Naan of the Marketing Department.

According to Police report, Mercy’s parents had declared her missing on Friday May, but her corpse was only discovered on Sunday afternoon when an offensive odor allegedly wafted out from her locked room.

Her body has since been evacuated by a combined team of Police and campus security personnel to the mortuary for autopsy.

The spokesperson of Plateau State Police Command, Matthias Tyopev, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, confirmed that Mercy Naan was found dead in her room.

“On May 5, 2019 at about 15:30hrs, the Angwan Rogo Police Division, Plateau State Command, Jos, received a distress call from the Security Department, University of Jos, to the effect that on same date at about 15:00hrs, some students of the institution raised alarm over an unusual odour coming out from Room No. 23 (Zion Hostel) in Naraguta, University of Jos," he said.

“After the report, a combined team comprising of the Police, the university security and the medical personnel of the university mobilised to the scene of crime. On arrival, the suspected hostel door was forced open and the motionless body of one Mercy Naan ‘F’ a 23-year old 200 Level student from the Department of Marketing was seen and recovered to the university clinic.

“She was confirmed dead by the medical doctor on duty at the university clinic and her corpse has been deposited at the Anatomy Mortuary of the same university for autopsy. Preliminary investigation further revealed that Miss Mercy was reported missing by her parents to the security department, University of Jos, on May 3, 2019.

“The detectives of the Plateau State Police Command have since commenced investigations to unravel the cause of her unfortunate death.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME JAMB To Publish Names Of Prominent Politicians Who Cheated During UTME
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education PHOTONEWS: Renowned Student Activist Segun Okeowo Buried
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education Police Foil ASUU Strike Rally In Ondo
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education Students march nationwide against law school fees
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Education University Of Lagos Officials Announce Reversal Of Student Fees Amid Continued Protests
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Education Tuition Stalemate: Lagos State Government Reverts To Old Fees
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion A Revolution Is Coming Soon, It Will Rise From The North By Ettu Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business Fashola Names One 'Corrupt' Power Sector Contractor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics El-Rufai Tells Lagosians How To Defeat Godfatherism
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics 'The President Has Lost It' — Sowore Blasts Buhari Over 'IG Is Losing Weight' Comment
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Buhari May Extend 'Private Visit' To London For Health Reasons
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Corruption Buhari Appoints Maitama-Yusuf — Same Man He Accused Of Corruption In The 80s — To Board Of Railway Corporation
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME OAU Professor Kidnapped Along Ife-Ibadan Expressway.
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International 41 Killed As Russian Jet Crash-Lands In Moscow
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption INEC Job Is Too Tempting... I Was Offered Money To Rig Elections, Says Kwara REC
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Sharia Police Arrest Of Citizens Publicly Eating At Ramadan Is Illegal And Unconstitutional By Festus Ogun
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Extends Prison Stay Of Police Inspector Who ‘Killed’ Kolade Johnson
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC To Probe Saraki's Earnings As Kwara Governor
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad