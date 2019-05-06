Double Tragedy As UNIJOS VC Loses Son, Female Student Found Dead In Hostel

In separate events, the son of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, Professor Sebastine Maimako, has died while the body of a 200 Level student at the university has been found.



Shitnaan Maimako, the VC's son, was a student at Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State.



Abdullahi Abdullahi, spokesman of UNIJOS, confirmed the demise of the VC’s son, saying, “All I can tell you is that the son of the VC died last (Sunday) night in Jos.



“I’m not a medical doctor and can’t say what killed him.”



Meanwhile, the young lady whose body was found was identified as Mercy Naan of the Marketing Department.



According to Police report, Mercy’s parents had declared her missing on Friday May, but her corpse was only discovered on Sunday afternoon when an offensive odor allegedly wafted out from her locked room.



Her body has since been evacuated by a combined team of Police and campus security personnel to the mortuary for autopsy.



The spokesperson of Plateau State Police Command, Matthias Tyopev, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, confirmed that Mercy Naan was found dead in her room.



“On May 5, 2019 at about 15:30hrs, the Angwan Rogo Police Division, Plateau State Command, Jos, received a distress call from the Security Department, University of Jos, to the effect that on same date at about 15:00hrs, some students of the institution raised alarm over an unusual odour coming out from Room No. 23 (Zion Hostel) in Naraguta, University of Jos," he said.



“After the report, a combined team comprising of the Police, the university security and the medical personnel of the university mobilised to the scene of crime. On arrival, the suspected hostel door was forced open and the motionless body of one Mercy Naan ‘F’ a 23-year old 200 Level student from the Department of Marketing was seen and recovered to the university clinic.



“She was confirmed dead by the medical doctor on duty at the university clinic and her corpse has been deposited at the Anatomy Mortuary of the same university for autopsy. Preliminary investigation further revealed that Miss Mercy was reported missing by her parents to the security department, University of Jos, on May 3, 2019.



“The detectives of the Plateau State Police Command have since commenced investigations to unravel the cause of her unfortunate death.”