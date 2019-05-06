Garba Shehu Scores Buhari Administration 98% On Boko Haram

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, has said that the President Muhammadu Buhari's administration has scored 98% in tackling the Boko Haram Insurgency.



He made the comment while speaking at AIT's flagship programme Kakaaki on Monday.



Responding to the question on recent abduction of Buhari's in-law in Daura, Shehu said: “Well, that has happened but I think that brings the message home that it is a national problem and that because the President comes from Daura, that is not to say there cannot be crime in Daura or Daura will be specially treated.



“The Army said two days ago that there are clear pointers that these problems are beyond criminality.”



He added that: “If you ask me about the biggest security [challenge] we met on the ground, it is Boko Haram terrorism and I will score this administration 98 per cent coming this far because Boko Haram is now confined to the fringes of Lake Chad. As a matter of fact, they jump in and out and mainly occupy communities that have not been re-occupied by their owner.



“Yes, there has been a recent spike [in attacks] but this is not to suggest that this has never happened in the country and they are beginning just now because President Buhari is out of the country.



“You mentioned the numbers, but I want to say from our own point of view in the Presidency, we have avoided comparing numbers because it will lead to the same criticisms that some people have made of being insensitive because even if it is one life of a Nigerian that is lost, it is important; it cannot be justified; it cannot be defended.



“But anybody who takes the trouble to check the presidential website; at some point, Femi Adesina had done the numbers and the staggering numbers put on display coming from the past are nothing comparable to these numbers but we will not take it lightly.”