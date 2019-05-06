Gunmen Kill APC Youth Leader In Kogi

A source disclosed that one of the groups stormed the base of the rival groups, an act the rival group considered an affront, and which was what led to the shootout at Anyigba.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 06, 2019

Ismaila Agba, a youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been killed in a gun battle.

The incident, which took place in Anyigba, Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, on Sunday morning, was a clash between two political rival groups.

Aside the killing of Agba, many also sustained gunshot wounds.

It was gathered that when the shooting began, residents scampered for safety in a bid to avoid being hit, just as all activities in the area were affected.

Residents stated that the shooting may be connected to the coming governorship election, slated for November 2, 2019.

A resident of Anyigba said the Police were drafted to the area but were unable to control the rival gangs.

“We were indoors for hours to avoid stray bullets. The Police moved in when they heard about the incident but the gunshots continue to boom unabated,” a resident said.

Confirming the incident, Williams Aya, the Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said only one person died and some members of the rival group were hit by bullets.

Aya, however, refuted claims that the attack was politically motivated, adding that the Police are investigating the matter.

“Our officers were drafted to the scene after the brother of the deceased reported the matter. It was not a political attack, but a case of culpable homicide, perpetrated by unidentified gunmen. The command is already on their trail,” Aya said.

He stated that normalcy had returned to the area, with residents going about their normal activities. 

SaharaReporters, New York

