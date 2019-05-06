OAU Professor Kidnapped Along Ife-Ibadan Expressway.

He was until the time of his kidnap, travelling with his wife from Lagos to Ife.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 06, 2019

Yinka Adegbehingbe, a professor of the Obafemi Awolowo University, has been abducted by kidnappers near Ikire along the Ife-Ibadan Expressway.

The incident occurred around 9pm on Sunday.

Confirming the kidnap, Moses Olafare, Director of Media, Ooni of Ife Palace, said he spoke to witnesses, the Public Relations Officer of OAU and the Nigerian Police Force. 

He said: “I received a call from one of the passengers who witnessed the abduction of Prof Yinka Adegbehingbe. Immediately I received that information, I called OAU PRO. I also called Ife area commander of Nigeria Police Force and later the Commissioner of Police.

“CP told me she was aware of the incident and requested for more details from our end and we gave that. I later spoke to the wife of Prof. Adegbehingbe. She was in a police station around Apomu when I spoke to her."

SaharaReporters, New York

