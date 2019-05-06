Police Intensify Moves To Rescue Buhari’s In-law As Katsina CP Relocates To Daura

Sanusi Buba, Katsina State Commissioner of Police, has relocated to Daura to further intensify efforts in the rescue mission of Musa Umar, Buhari’s in-law, who was kidnapped.

Umar was kidnapped while sitting in front of his house on Wednesday evening.

The initial rescue mission by the Police failed, with an officer getting shot in an intense gun battle with the kidnappers.

According to Frank Mba, spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, the relocation of the CP to Daura would assist with the investigation going on with the case.

Mba also said the Force is working assiduously to purge the country of kidnapping and criminal activities.

Mba said: “Currently, there are massive strategic security operations, both covert and overt missions, taking place at different parts of the country, including Katsina, aimed at subduing the criminal gangs and restoring sanity to the land.

“However, because of the covert and sensitive nature of these operations, I will not discuss them for now but Nigerians should be assured that the entire law enforcement and intelligence community in Nigeria will not rest until we win the battle against crimes and criminality in Nigeria.”

Similarly, Gambo Isah, Katsina State Police Public Relations Officer, said the Police are closing in on the kidnappers while adding that the media should be careful of information it put out so as not to truncate efforts of the Police in rescuing victims of kidnap.

Gambo said: “We have gotten a strong lead on the kidnap of Magajin Gari Daura and we are presently on their trail. Soon we shall address the press on the matter. Please ignore earlier information that arrest has been made or that any contact has been established between the family and the abductors.

“We wish to appeal to the media for their cooperation by avoiding the publication of information that might endanger the safe release of the captive."