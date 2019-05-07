Dead People Voted In 3 LGA During Governorship Election In Imo - Nwosu

Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the March 9, 2019, gubernatorial election in Imo State, has alleged that forensic investigation carried out on the election materials revealed that hundreds of dead people voted in three local government areas of Aboh Mbaise, Ahiazu and Ezihitte.

INEC declared Emeka Ihedioha, the candidate of the PDP, as winner of the election. Nwosu said the forensic analysis also revealed that the result declared was not in consonance with the actual voting and therefore, described the finding as “shocking and alarming.”

The AA candidate recently got a leave of the Imo Governorship Election Tribunal to inspect the electoral materials used in the election.

Speaking to journalists in Owerri, Nwosu said he was marvelled at such high level of manipulation in the election.

He said, “After the election and the result announced, I made it clear to my supporters that there was no election in the three local government areas: Mbaise-Aboh, Ahiazu and Ezinihitte.

“I told them that my results were changed in favour of Ihedioha. After we got certified copies of the election materials, to our greatest surprise, we discovered that hundreds of dead people voted. We have people who came to tell us that the names of their relations that died long ago were in the list of registered voters and they actually voted.

“We also discovered to our utmost dismay that what the returning officer declared was totally different from the total number of registered voters and the card reader reports, especially in the three local government areas,” he said.