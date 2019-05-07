El-Zakzaky Distributes Ramadan Goodies From Detention

The detained cleric instructed the distribution of the items last week when a section of his family members were allowed a rare visit along with the foreign medical experts that came in to assess his health situation.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 07, 2019


Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, the detained leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) on Monday gave out foodstuffs worth millions of Naira to Mark the commencement of Ramadan.

The donations were made on behalf of El-Zakzaky by his brother, Sheikh Badamasi Ya'qoub.

The food items include bags of sugar, rice, wheat, and sorghum.

The Free El-Zakzaky campaign committee had in statement said, the detained cleric instructed the distribution of the items last week when a section of his family members were allowed a rare visit along with the foreign medical experts that came in to assess his health situation.

The statement noted that, “It has been Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky’s practice to share food items to the poor and the needy and that has continued even after the Buhari-led government killed over a thousand of his supporters including his sons and hurled him and the wife in illegal detention having grievously wounded them and refused to comply with the judgement of the Federal High Court that declared their detention as a breach of their fundamental rights.”

It added that the cleric sends his best wishes to Muslims all over the world and assures them of his prayers throughout the Islamic fasting season.

