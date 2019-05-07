'F*ck Oyetola, He Is Leaving Right Now' Davido Defends Uncle After Arrest

“Miss me with that bullshit to say stop let the guy do the remaining three years and go. F**k that he (Oyetola) leaving right now

by SaharaReporters, New York May 07, 2019

David Adeleke popularly as Davido has reacted to the arrest of Ademola Adeleke, his Uncle who was arrested in the late hours of Monday.

In a video posted on his Instagram handle on Tuesday, the singer said contrary to calls from some of his fans to stay silent about the situation so that he does not offend powerful interest; he is not afraid of anyone.

He said in the video that: “Everybody calling me telling you David you have to chill these people are dangerous. First of all I ain’t scared of nobody and they ain’t going to do shit. Second of all its family especially when it’s right. I don’t know what family means to you.

“What family means to me is that if you are my family and I love you I will go all the way to protect you and defend you that’s family and that’s love and people know that about me when I love you, I love you.

The singer went on to explain why he is vocal about the political situation of the country saying it is because of the future of the country.

“Number three, it’s about our f**king country Nigeria. Our country, our land, the future of our kids, the future of Imade, Hailey and other kids I’ll have in the future. It’s all about them.

“Miss me with that bullshit to say stop let the guy do the remaining three years and go. F**k that he (Oyetola) leaving right now. Ain’t going to happen to Davido, On G Clear road”

A Magistrate Court sitting in Mpape on Tuesday granted bail to Senator Ademola Adeleke, to the sum of two million naira, and a surety to be resident within Mpape.

Senator Adeleke, who was the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the 2018 governorship election in Osun state, was earlier arraigned before an Mpape magistrate court for alleged certificate forgery.

