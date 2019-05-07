'Help Us' President Buhari Begs UN To Rehabilitate IDPs

"We have at least a million children who neither know their parents, nor where they come from.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 07, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the United Nations to support the country in revitalizing the Internally Displace Persons camps in Nigeria.

Buhari made the appeal to Ms Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces, President of the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), during her visit to the State House, Abuja, today.

According to a statement by Femi Adesina, Buhari said that Boko Haram sects have displaced a million children and have destroyed schools, hospitals and religious centres.

He said, “The condition of internally displaced persons ((IDPs) in the country is pathetic. We have at least a million children who neither know their parents, nor where they come from.

“Bridges have been blown up, schools, hospitals, churches, mosques, and other buildings have been destroyed.”

He stated that any form of help from international bodies in rehabilitating the IDPs would be welcomed.

The President seized the opportunity to brief Ms Garces of the recharge of Lake Chad through inter-basin water transfer from Congo River.

He also said million of people have been affected by the shrinking lake as a result of climate change.

Buhari noted the recharging the lake is way “beyond the financial power of the affected countries,” which Nigeria is part of.

Ms Garces commended the country for its role in maintaining international peace while promising to call the attention of international community to the effect of the drying Lake Chad.

She also praised the country for “rehabilitating the UN building in Abuja, which was destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents during an attack in August, 2011.”

The UNGA announced Professor Tijani Bande as the new President of the UN General Assembly but he is yet to be officially confirmed.

