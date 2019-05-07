IPOB Berates South-East Leaders' Stance On Sit-at-home Order

The Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) has berated Dave Umahi, the Governor of Ebonyi State; Willie Obiano his counterpart in Anambra State; and Chief Nnaia Nwodo, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo over their alleged stance against the sit-at-home order issued by IPOB.

IPOB had ordered a shutdown of economic activities in five South-East states on May 30, 2019, to remember the over 3.5 million Igbo people killed during the civil war.

But Umahi, Obiano and Nwodo vowed to thwart efforts by the group to paralyse activities in the South-Eatern states by ensuring that the people would not comply with it.

However, IPOB, in a statement by Mr Emma Powerful, its Media and Publicity Secretary dismissed the threats as empty.

Powerful described the three Igbo leaders as anti-Igbo elements, who were interested in 12 hours commercial activities rather than honouring the fallen heroes of the Igbo people.

He stated, “Rather than being angry, we feel pity for these collections of people who through their hatred for freedom and historical ignorance are canvassing that 12 hours of buying and selling is more important than honouring the brave men and women that fought for them to live.

“It is the height of ingratitude, treachery and exhibition of crass ignorance that those who claim to be educated in this day and age neither understand the significance nor appreciate the symbolism of honouring those unjustly killed.

“That Nwodo’s Ohanaeze and Umahi have come out yet again to lead the effort to discredit and dishonour the spirit of 3.5 million victims of genocide is inexcusable to say the least.”

IPOB reminded Nwodo and Umahi that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo recently visited Rwanda to attend a remembrance ceremony of 150, 000 genocide victims in that country and wondered if those victims of the genocide in Rwanda were more important than the 3.5 million Igbo people killed during the civil war.

It said, “Umahi, Nwodo and the entire Igbo land bore witness to the recent visit of Osinbajo to Rwanda to remember the 150,000 victims of genocide. Why didn’t Nwodo, Ohanaeze and Umahi issue a statement condemning Yemi Osinbajo for attending the memorial in Rwanda.

“What Nwodo and Umahi are saying in essence is that 150,000 Rwandan genocide victims are more important than 3.5 million of their own people (Biafrans) slaughtered in similar circumstances between 1967 and 1970.

“Any leader worth his salt would canvass for Nigeria to understand the need to declare May 30 a national public holiday but all Igbo leaders care about is their little competition to see who among them will win their coveted Best Fulani Slave in the South East and South South Award 2019.”

Powerful urged IPOB members, friends of Biafrans and lovers of freedom to heed its call for the Biafra freedom and ignore all traitors and enemies within.

He said, “We know we live in an era of betrayal when mouthing nonsense against IPOB is considered a lucrative business because it attracts the attention of Aso Rock which often leads to financial reward.”