Kano Assembly Passes Life Pension Bill For Speaker, Deputy

The Speaker and Deputy will also enjoy foreign medical trips and brand new vehicles every four years.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 07, 2019

The Kano State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed into law the Pensions Rights of Speaker and Deputy Law 2019, which will enable the two presiding officers earn life pension after leaving the office.

The new law states: “There shall be paid pension to person who held office as Speaker and Deputy Speaker equal to the emoluments of a serving Speaker and deputy speaker, provided that either the Speaker or the Deputy do not hold any paid elective or selective appointment."

However, the new law clearly states that any speaker or deputy impeached from office will forfeit these privileges and other perks provided by the law.

It stipulates: “Any person duly elected as Speaker or Deputy Speaker shall, on completion of his term be entitled to a grant of pension for life by the state, provided that such person was not removed from office through impeachment by members of the House of Assembly.

“Pension shall be payable to the Speaker or Deputy Speaker at the expiration of the tenure of the holder of the office.

“Where the Speaker or Deputy vacates office before the expiration of the term of his office, not as a result of impeachment, he shall be paid pension pro-rata the number of years he spent in relation to his tenure of office.

“Where the Speaker or Deputy Speaker dies in office before the expiration of the term of his tenure, he shall be paid pension pro-rata the number of years he spent in relation to his tenure of office.

“There shall be provided for the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker a brand new vehicle to be bought by the State Government every four years.

“There shall be provided for the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker medical expenses either home or abroad depending on the nature of the illness.”

The motion for the passage of the bill into law was moved by Baffa Baba Dangundi, Municipal House Member.

