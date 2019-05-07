Kidnapped OAU Professor Regains Freedom

OAU

Professor Olayinka Adegbehingbe, of the Obafemi Awolowo University who was kidnapped has regained his freedom.



Adegbehingbe was abducted on Sunday along Ile-Ife/Ibadan expressway.



Confirming his release, Moses Olafare, Director of Media in the Palace of the Ooni Of Ife toId journalist his wife Bernice who he was travelling with at the time of the kidnap confirmed his release.



He said “I spoke to the wife and she confirmed that Professor Adegbehingbe had been released. Thanks for your support".

No mention was however made as to if a ransom was paid or not.



Adegbehingbe, a lecturer in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery in Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, was kidnapped around Ikoyi, a town in Isokan local government area of Osun state.