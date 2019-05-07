Kidnapped OAU Professor Regains Freedom

No mention was however made as to if a ransom was paid or not.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 07, 2019

 

OAU

Professor Olayinka Adegbehingbe, of the Obafemi Awolowo University who was kidnapped has regained his freedom.

Adegbehingbe was abducted on Sunday along Ile-Ife/Ibadan expressway.

Confirming his release, Moses Olafare, Director of Media in the Palace of the Ooni Of Ife toId journalist his wife Bernice who he was travelling with at the time of the kidnap confirmed his release. 

He said “I spoke to the wife and she confirmed that Professor Adegbehingbe had been released. Thanks for your support".

No mention was however made as to if a ransom was paid or not.

Adegbehingbe, a lecturer in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery in Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, was kidnapped around Ikoyi, a town in Isokan local government area of Osun state.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Boko Haram Abducts Corps Member Travelling To IDP Camp 'For Relief Work And Evangelism'
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME How Do We Survive When Kidnapping Is The New Occupation? Buhari Ask Nigerians
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Kajuru Monarch Galadima Was Killed For Refusing To Give Up Stool After Visiting El-Rufai
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Nabs Four Luxurious 'Yahoo-Yahoo' Boys In Calabar
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME El-Zakzaky Distributes Ramadan Goodies From Detention
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME 'I Gave N10m To Kwara CP From N450M Collected In 2015' Belgore Says
0 Comments
53 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion A Revolution Is Coming Soon, It Will Rise From The North By Ettu Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Angry Abuja Residents Block VP Osinbajo's Convoy
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption INEC Job Is Too Tempting... I Was Offered Money To Rig Elections, Says Kwara REC
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Business Afenifere Faults MTN Over Abdullahi, Emir Sanusi's Appointment To Board Over Lack Of Diversity
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Education Double Tragedy As UNIJOS VC Loses Son, Female Student Found Dead In Hostel
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Abducts Corps Member Travelling To IDP Camp 'For Relief Work And Evangelism'
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arraign Senator Adeleke In Court
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME How Do We Survive When Kidnapping Is The New Occupation? Buhari Ask Nigerians
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Police To Arraign Senator Adeleke In Court Today
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Obasanjo Sues Punch Columnist, Newspaper, For Libel…Demands N1bn
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics El-Rufai Tells Lagosians How To Defeat Godfatherism
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Kajuru Monarch Galadima Was Killed For Refusing To Give Up Stool After Visiting El-Rufai
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad