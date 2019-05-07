Police To Arraign Senator Adeleke In Court Today



The Nigerian Police Force will today arraign Senator Ademola Adeleke in an Abuja court.

Adeleke was detained in court on Monday when he went to honour a police invitation at the Force Headquarters, Abuja. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Police Detain Senator Ademola Adeleke

According to Frank Mba, Police Public Relations Officers, Adeleke would be tried in connection with a criminal investigation.

He said Adeleke have been served with charge sheet containing his alleged offences.



Mba said: “Senator Adeleke is currently in police custody. He was taken into custody in the evening of 6th, May, 2019, in connection with ongoing criminal investigations touching on his person.



“Meanwhile, in the best tradition of natural justice and fair hearing, he has already been served with the relevant charge sheet containing his alleged offences in the presence of his attorneys.



“He will be arraigned in a competent court of law tomorrow, 7th May, 2019.”

Meanwhile, the PDP has called for the immediate and unconstitutional release of its chieftain.

National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, made the call at a press conference on Monday in Abuja.

Ologbodiyan described the arrest as total disregard for the extant order of the Osun State High Court, Ikirun, issued on Monday, restraining the police or its agents from arresting and detaining him.

He said that the court restrained the police from arresting Adeleke on account of statement of result and testimonial duly issued by Ede Muslim Grammar School, Ede, pending the determination of the originating summons pending in the court.

He added that the police, however, arrested Adeleke, representing Osun West Senatorial District, on the guise of an invitation despite the direct orders of the state court.