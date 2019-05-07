Police IG, Adamu Appears Before Senate Over Insecurity In Nigeria

Bukola Saraki, Senate President, announced that the meeting would be “behind close-door because of the sensitivity of the issue”.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 07, 2019

Adamu Mohammed, Inspector General of Police, is currently at the Nigerian Senate to brief the lawmakers on the activities of the Police in addressing insecurity in the country.

Mohammed was summoned by lawmakers at the Upper Chamber last week to brief them on the state of insecurity and what the Police is doing to curb the spate of killings and kidnaps by bandits and terrorist group.

Ahmad Lawan, Senate Leader, moved the motion that the Senate "do receive the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar Adamu to brief the Senate on the State of Insecurity across the Nation."

Bukola Saraki, Senate President, announced that the meeting would be “behind close-door because of the sensitivity of the issue”.

The Police IG came with an entourage of high profile officers in the force.

The Senate had on the 25th of April, invited the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for a briefing on the security situation in the country.

The IGP was invited following the debate of the motion, “senseless killing of a Briton and the abduction of three others in a Holiday Resort in Kaduna State by armed bandits”, sponsored by Senator Shehu Sani of Kaduna Central district.

Details to come...

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Angry Abuja Residents Block VP Osinbajo's Convoy
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion The Courts Must Declare Atiku Abubakar President Of Nigeria (1) By Femi Aribisala
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arraign Senator Adeleke In Court
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption INEC Job Is Too Tempting... I Was Offered Money To Rig Elections, Says Kwara REC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Abducts Corps Member Travelling To IDP Camp 'For Relief Work And Evangelism'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Police To Arraign Senator Adeleke In Court Today
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Angry Abuja Residents Block VP Osinbajo's Convoy
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion A Revolution Is Coming Soon, It Will Rise From The North By Ettu Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion The Courts Must Declare Atiku Abubakar President Of Nigeria (1) By Femi Aribisala
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Obasanjo Sues Punch Columnist, Newspaper, For Libel…Demands N1bn
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arraign Senator Adeleke In Court
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption INEC Job Is Too Tempting... I Was Offered Money To Rig Elections, Says Kwara REC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 'I Gave N10m To Kwara CP From N450M Collected In 2015' Belgore Says
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Business Afenifere Faults MTN Over Abdullahi, Emir Sanusi's Appointment To Board Over Lack Of Diversity
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Education Double Tragedy As UNIJOS VC Loses Son, Female Student Found Dead In Hostel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Abducts Corps Member Travelling To IDP Camp 'For Relief Work And Evangelism'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Police To Arraign Senator Adeleke In Court Today
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Sen. Adeleke All Smiles As Court Grants Him Bail
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad