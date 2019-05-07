Police IG, Adamu Appears Before Senate Over Insecurity In Nigeria

Adamu Mohammed, Inspector General of Police, is currently at the Nigerian Senate to brief the lawmakers on the activities of the Police in addressing insecurity in the country.

Mohammed was summoned by lawmakers at the Upper Chamber last week to brief them on the state of insecurity and what the Police is doing to curb the spate of killings and kidnaps by bandits and terrorist group.

Ahmad Lawan, Senate Leader, moved the motion that the Senate "do receive the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar Adamu to brief the Senate on the State of Insecurity across the Nation."

Bukola Saraki, Senate President, announced that the meeting would be “behind close-door because of the sensitivity of the issue”.

The Police IG came with an entourage of high profile officers in the force.

The Senate had on the 25th of April, invited the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for a briefing on the security situation in the country.

The IGP was invited following the debate of the motion, “senseless killing of a Briton and the abduction of three others in a Holiday Resort in Kaduna State by armed bandits”, sponsored by Senator Shehu Sani of Kaduna Central district.

Details to come...