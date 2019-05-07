Sen. Adeleke All Smiles As Court Grants Him Bail

“He was granted bail of two million naira and one surety in the like sum and the surety must be a resident in the jurisdiction of this honourable court.”

by SaharaReporters, New York May 07, 2019

Senator Ademola Adeleke has been granted a bail of two million naira by the Abuja High Court today.

Adeleke was arrested and detained Monday evening by the Police after he honoured an invitation and subsequently arraigned before Mpape Magistrate Court, Abuja.

Adeleke’s arrest was affirmed by the force spokesman, Mr. Frank Mba.

Mba said: “Senator Adeleke is currently in police custody. He was taken into custody in the evening of today 6th May 2019 in connection with ongoing criminal investigations touching on his person.

On Tuesday when he was arraigned, Nathaniel Oke (SAN), one of Adeleke's lawyer, said he was arraigned on five count charges relating to certificate and result forgery.

“He was arraigned on five count charge relating to certain already existing alleged offences in terms of testimonial issues in the former school where he graduated. 

“And asides from that, they equally arraigned him that the result even the testimonials he presented when he was contesting were fake ones.”

He noted that Adeleke’s lawyer raised an objection to the competency of the court in hearing the case but the judge overruled the objection saying that he has the right to be arraigned before the court.

Oke said that Adeleke pleaded guilty to all the charges and was granted bail by the court.

“He was formally arraigned, his plea was taken and he pleaded not guilty to all the counts as read against him.

The judge adjourned the case to 24th of June 2019, for the purpose of prosecution presenting their

 

 

