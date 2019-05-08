Armed Bandits Slay 82-year Old District Head In Sokoto

“It is like they came with a mission to attack the station and kill the district head and we are suspecting they were led by an insider who is conversant with the area because this is the first time we experienced such an attack,” he added.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 08, 2019

Ibrahim Aliyu, the district head of Balle, Gudu Local Government Area of Sokoto State, has been killed by armed bandits.

It was gathered that the gunmen came on six motorcycles and rapidly set the divisional police headquarters in the area, patrol cars and some personal vehicles on fire. They also gunned down an unidentified policeman along Karfen Sarki area. 

According to an eye witness, the 82-year-old district head who was shot in the head, was met lying in a pool of his blood, reciting Kalmat (There is none worthy of worship except

Allah. He is alone and has no partner. To Him belongs the Kingdom and for Him is all praise. He gives life and causes death. In His hand is all good and He has power over everything) before he finally died.

Another witness said the attackers invaded the area around 4pm on Tuesday and continued wreaking havoc until some minutes after 5pm. 

“The whole area was thrown into commotion with people fleeing into the nearby bush for safety including my wives and children,” he said. A health worker in the area who craved anonymity said the attackers stormed the house of the district head after setting the police station on fire. 

"They scaled through the fence of the house because it was locked, dragged the district head, who was at the time resting in his room, outside and shot him dead,” he revealed.

“It is like they came with a mission to attack the station and kill the district head and we are suspecting  they were led by an insider who is conversant with the area because this is the first time we experienced such an attack,” he added. 

He, however, refuted  the claim that the district head was slaughtered by the bandits, saying they shot him in the head. 

Honourable Faruk Balle, member representing the area at the State House of Assembly, who confirmed the attack, said they were all shocked because Balle used to be the most peaceful area in the state.

He called on the government to take decisive measures that would end banditry in the country. 

The late district head is survived by two wives, eight children and many grand children. He has been buried in accordance with Islamic rites

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Herdsmen Butcher 11 In Reprisal Attack On Taraba Villages
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency 'Don’t Compare Us To Terrorists, We Don't Kill' Afenifere, Ohanaeze Blast Garba Shehu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency 'The Situation Is Deteriorating' Jama'atu Nasril Islam Cry Out Over Insecurity
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Boko Haram UPDATE: Boko Haram Kill 4 Soldiers, 6 Others In Late Night Maiduguri Attack
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Boko Haram 'Help Us' President Buhari Begs UN To Rehabilitate IDPs
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency 'Nobody Is Safe, How Do We Live Like Animals?' Emir Of Katsina Laments Insecurity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion The Courts Must Declare Atiku Abubakar President Of Nigeria (1) By Femi Aribisala
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ganduje Vows To Assent To Bill Creating New Emirates In Kano
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Thugs Attack Labour Leaders Picketing Ngige’s Apartment
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: 'I Am Ready For Court' Peter Obi Denies Heart Attack Report
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Married Women Free To Choose State Of Origin As Reps Pass Bill
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Islam Sharia Court To Cut Of Hand And Leg Of 10, Stone 5 To Death In Bauchi
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kano Assembly Passes Bill To Create Four New Emirates
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Peter Obi In Court As Crowd Rented By Atiku Storm Venue Of Election Petition Tribunal
Elections UPDATE: Election Tribunal Fixes Date For Pre-Hearing Sitting
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Sitting Commences At Election Petition Tribunal As Peter Obi Shows Up Amidst Health Rumors
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Scandal FG Slams Amaju Pinnick, Four Others With $8,400, N4bn Fraud Charge
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku Vs Buhari: Tribunal To Hear Petition Today
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
International Professor Tijjani Bande Announced As President, UN General Assembly
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad