Ganduje Vows To Assent To Bill Creating New Emirates In Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has promised to assent the Bill requesting the creation of four first class Emirate councils in the state as soon as it is to sent hm.

Ganduje disclosed this on Wednesday at a media briefing prior to the commencement of the 136th State Executive Council meeting, at the Council Chamber in Government House,

Kano.

He said, “We heard about a Bill sent to the State House of Assembly, requesting them to make a law for the creation of four more Emirs in Kano. We believe the petitioners did it in

good faith. And they want the development of the state.

“I hope the legislative arm would work on it and forward to me for assent of which I am ready to sign into Law without any waste of time.

“That is the popular wish of our people. This will also go a long way in hastening growth and development for the state,” he added.

Ganduje explained that the idea had been on for many years, saying “With the creation of more emirates, all sectors of the society would improve.”

SaharaReporters is however privy to first hand information which reveals that Governor Ganduje is delibrately hashing out a plan to whittle down powers of HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II over a political fued.

The Plan

A very credible source familiar with the situation told Saharareporters “it is true, plans are in top gear. The governor felt Sanusi’s call for free and fair elections in the state was an affront on his plans to return to office and that it means he was backing former governor Rabiu Kwankwaso”.

“The first plan is that they now want to probe how he (Sanusi II) is spending emirate funds as they did before” the source revealed.

In consonance to what our source revealed, on the May 7th, 2019, the Kano state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission opened a fresh probe on the alleged financial mismanagement in Kano Emirate Council under the watch of Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.

The commission invited two of the Emirs uncles and brothers to appear before it on Thursday; they are to answer questions on what they know over alleged financial scandal rocking the Kano Emirate Council.

The source further told SaharaReporters, the second step is to “pick up the account details and then give it to the media to embarrass Sanusi and use that as a basis to dethrone him”.

The third step, “is to create new emirate councils that will serve as a bulwark against the Emir”.

The launch of a financial inquiry into emirate spendings as well as the bill to create new emirates breaths life of confirmation into the information of Governor Abdulahi Ganduje's plans.