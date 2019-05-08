'The Situation Is Deteriorating' Jama'atu Nasril Islam Cry Out Over Insecurity





Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has raised concern about rising insecurity and poverty levels in the country.



JNI in a Ramadan statement signed by its Secretary-General, Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu also called on leaders at all levels to deliver programmes that will reduce the public outcry against them.



It asked Muslims all over the country to be fervent in prayers for restoration of security, peace, stability, progress and development of the country.



Aliyu said: “Overtime, JNI has been calling on Muslims to fervently pray for the restoration of security, peace, stability, progress and development in Nigeria. We once again reiterate same call, as the situation seems to be deteriorating with armed banditry, kidnappings, theft and abject poverty in the increase.



“Similarly, JNI uses this medium to remind leaders at all levels that success shall only come their respective ways when they rollout friendly policies to the citizenry. At the moment, the outcry is loud and clear! Therefore, this period should be a sober reflection time for us all and make the necessary amend, in order to seek Allah’s pleasure.



“Governments at all levels as well as individuals who have the wherewithal are called upon to extend benevolent gestures – such as alms giving and supports to the indigents in severe need, as well as millions of IDPs spread across the country. This is the most appropriate time to show compassion and of course, the needy would want to see such assistance now. Moreover, it is more rewarding.



“JNI as usual uses this medium to call on the Nigerian Muslims to redouble their respective efforts in being more God-conscious through punctual observance of the five daily and Taraweeh prayers congregationally, frequent recitation of the Glorious Qur’an, ardent supplications, as well as continued remembrance of Allah (SWT).