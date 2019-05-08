Thugs Attack Labour Leaders Picketing Ngige’s Apartment

They blocked the entrance to the Minister’s house with two tankers and were chanting solidarity songs demanding that Ngige recognize and inaugurate Kokori as head of NSITF.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 08, 2019

Some thugs hired by Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, attacked and chased away labour leaders picketing his house.

The labour leaders were protesting the refusal of Ngige to inaugurate Frank Kokori as head of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

NSITF is a parastatal under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

On Wednesday, some members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) stormed the residence of Ngige located at Asokoro, Abuja.

They blocked the entrance to the Minister’s house with two tankers and were chanting solidarity songs demanding that Ngige recognize and inaugurate Kokori as head of NSITF.

While the picketing was on, some armed thugs stormed the midst of the protesters and launched an attack on them.

Journalists covering the action were not spared as everybody took to their heels to escape being beaten by the thugs.

Speaking with newsmen, the labour leaders accused Ngige of attacking them.

They stated that “a decision would be taken at the Central Working Committee meeting on Thursday to decide on further action.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had on October 2017 appointed Frank Kokori as NSITF chairman, but Ngige who is reportedly against the appointment, refused to inaugurate him to the board.

Buhari, after 17 months, however, announced Austin Enajemo-Isire to head the parastatal in place of Kokori.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion The Courts Must Declare Atiku Abubakar President Of Nigeria (1) By Femi Aribisala
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ganduje Vows To Assent To Bill Creating New Emirates In Kano
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: 'I Am Ready For Court' Peter Obi Denies Heart Attack Report
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Married Women Free To Choose State Of Origin As Reps Pass Bill
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kano Assembly Passes Bill To Create Four New Emirates
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Peter Obi In Court As Crowd Rented By Atiku Storm Venue Of Election Petition Tribunal
Elections UPDATE: Election Tribunal Fixes Date For Pre-Hearing Sitting
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion The Courts Must Declare Atiku Abubakar President Of Nigeria (1) By Femi Aribisala
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ganduje Vows To Assent To Bill Creating New Emirates In Kano
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: 'I Am Ready For Court' Peter Obi Denies Heart Attack Report
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Married Women Free To Choose State Of Origin As Reps Pass Bill
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Islam Sharia Court To Cut Of Hand And Leg Of 10, Stone 5 To Death In Bauchi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kano Assembly Passes Bill To Create Four New Emirates
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Peter Obi In Court As Crowd Rented By Atiku Storm Venue Of Election Petition Tribunal
Elections UPDATE: Election Tribunal Fixes Date For Pre-Hearing Sitting
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Sitting Commences At Election Petition Tribunal As Peter Obi Shows Up Amidst Health Rumors
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Scandal FG Slams Amaju Pinnick, Four Others With $8,400, N4bn Fraud Charge
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku Vs Buhari: Tribunal To Hear Petition Today
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
International Professor Tijjani Bande Announced As President, UN General Assembly
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
South Africa All You Need To Know About South Africa’s Presidential Elections
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad