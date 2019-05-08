UPDATE: Election Tribunal Fixes Date For Pre-Hearing Sitting

The 2019 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Wednesday has fixed 15th and 16th May, 2019 for the pre-hearing session of the petitions filed by the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ), Atiku Abubakar

At the inaugural hearing which held inat the Court of Appeal, all lawyers representing parties in the matter were called upon to identify the petitions and applications filed.

Thereafter, the tribunal fixed 15th and 16th May for the pre-hearing sitting.

The court room was filled up to the brim with lawyers, INEC officials and journalists.

SaharaReporters observed that sitting arrangements were made outside the courtroom for observers of the process.

Side Attractions.

A group of Atiku/Obi supporters who were sighted at the court premises bearing banners and placards while chanting solidarity songs .

Atiku Abubakar is challenging the results of the 2019 general elections which declared President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) re-elected.

The five-man tribunal has 180 days’ period from the date of filing of the petition on March 18 to hear and deliver its judgment in the case in which the petitioners said they had assembled about 400 witnesses to testify.