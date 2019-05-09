Emir Of Kano Sanusi II Bags UN Appointment

by SaharaReporters, New York May 09, 2019

António Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General António on Thursday in New York announced the appointment of His Royal Highness Muhammadu Sanusi II, Emir of Kano, as one of his new Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Advocates for 2019-2020.

A statement by UN quoted Guterres as saying that the appointment was sequel to the UN member states’ agreement to accomplish the SDGs by 2030.

The Advocates are 17 influential public figures from around the world who are tasked by the secretary-general to promote the goals, raise awareness with new audiences, maintain global commitment and call for greater ambition and scalable action to achieve the SDGs by 2030.

Sanusi is the only Nigerian on the 17-man secretary-general’s list of SDGs Advocates co-chaired by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana and Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Norway. 
 

