'It Hurts, It's Extremely Painful But There Is One Last And Important Lap' Says Davido On Appeal Court Verdict

“My people, we cannot hide our disappointment. This judgment of the Court of the Appeal. It hurts, it’s extremely painful, but guess what? It is not the end. Far from it.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 09, 2019

Davido, the Ede-born hip-pop maestro, has  expressed his dismay at  the  verdict of the Court of Appeal which declared Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress as the elected governor of Osun State

The artiste took to his instagram page some hours after the ruling became public knowledge to express his displeasure.

The court ruling was not in favour of  Senator Ademola Adeleke, his uncle, the the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Davido, however, believes all hope is not lost as  according to him "there is one last and important lap." 

He urged his supporters and that of his uncle to keep hope alive as the case moves to the Supreme Court where the definitive verdict will be pronounced.
 
“My people, we cannot hide our disappointment. This judgment of the Court of the Appeal. It hurts, it’s extremely painful, but guess what? It is not the end. Far from it.

“Everyone, remain calm. I want to urge all our supporters to remain calm at this time. As you all know,there is one last and important lap. 

“It is time for the last lap and the God I know and serve is in control,“ he said.

David continued by saying: “We have won the first leg. We have lost the second leg but I am certain that the highest court in the land will rectify and restore all that has been stolen from us with this judgment.

“Everyone stay calm and stay safe! See you at the Supreme court,“ he wrote.

The court of Appeal sitting in Abuja had on Thursday overturned the judgement of the election tribunal that  decleared Adeleke as the winner of the Osun governorship election which was conducted  last year.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Court Hears Suit Querying Atiku's Citizenship Today
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kano Govt. Grills Emir Sanusi's Aide Over 'Financial Misappropriation'
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 'The Evil I Feared In The PDP Has Befallen Me Ten Times In The APC' Says Okorocha
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption We Have Hard Evidence Against Saraki Says EFCC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Court Grants 'Prime Suspect' In Sugar's Murder Bail
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria's Electoral Processes 'Confusing' Says INEC Boss Yakubu
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights BBC Fires Presenter Who Compared New Royal Baby To Chimpanzee
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Jailed For Touching Girl's Breast In Lagos
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Kill 'Bike Man Over N100 Bribe'
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Economy President Buhari Nominates Godwin Emefiele For Second Term
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Court Hears Suit Querying Atiku's Citizenship Today
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kano Govt. Grills Emir Sanusi's Aide Over 'Financial Misappropriation'
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 'The Evil I Feared In The PDP Has Befallen Me Ten Times In The APC' Says Okorocha
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption We Have Hard Evidence Against Saraki Says EFCC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Court Grants 'Prime Suspect' In Sugar's Murder Bail
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria's Electoral Processes 'Confusing' Says INEC Boss Yakubu
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Obasanjo Sues Punch Columnist, Newspaper, For Libel…Demands N1bn
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insurgency Buhari Meets With Security Chiefs Over Rising Insecurity
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad