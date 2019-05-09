'It Hurts, It's Extremely Painful But There Is One Last And Important Lap' Says Davido On Appeal Court Verdict

Davido, the Ede-born hip-pop maestro, has expressed his dismay at the verdict of the Court of Appeal which declared Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress as the elected governor of Osun State

The artiste took to his instagram page some hours after the ruling became public knowledge to express his displeasure.

The court ruling was not in favour of Senator Ademola Adeleke, his uncle, the the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Davido, however, believes all hope is not lost as according to him "there is one last and important lap."

He urged his supporters and that of his uncle to keep hope alive as the case moves to the Supreme Court where the definitive verdict will be pronounced.



“My people, we cannot hide our disappointment. This judgment of the Court of the Appeal. It hurts, it’s extremely painful, but guess what? It is not the end. Far from it.

“Everyone, remain calm. I want to urge all our supporters to remain calm at this time. As you all know,there is one last and important lap.

“It is time for the last lap and the God I know and serve is in control,“ he said.

David continued by saying: “We have won the first leg. We have lost the second leg but I am certain that the highest court in the land will rectify and restore all that has been stolen from us with this judgment.

“Everyone stay calm and stay safe! See you at the Supreme court,“ he wrote.

The court of Appeal sitting in Abuja had on Thursday overturned the judgement of the election tribunal that decleared Adeleke as the winner of the Osun governorship election which was conducted last year.