'We Told Buhari Kidnappings Have Dropped' Says Chief Of Naval Staff

The President on Thursday met with all security chiefs in the country to discuss the rising insecurity in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 09, 2019



Ibok-Ete Ibas, the Chief of Naval Staff has revealed the content of the closed door conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari today at the Aso Villa.

Mr. Ibas said: “The security agencies briefed him on what has been happening with particular emphasis on the proliferation of small arms and what the various agencies are doing to curtail the consequences of this proliferation".

He said Buhari directed that “the agencies should do much more to ensure that Nigerians go to bed and wake up feeling healthy and confident that their security is guaranteed.”

“With the set up of the operations, there has been a remarkable drop in the number of kidnappings. What normally would attract attention is when a key person in government perhaps is kidnapped.

“On the whole, the number of kidnappings has dropped and generally I think the security situation is improving,” he added.

