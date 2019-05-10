Abia Government Owing Doctors 13 Months Of Salary, NMA Cries Out

The Nigerian Medical Association has lamented the horrible working conditions of Abia State health workers and doctors who last received salaries 13 months ago.

Dr. Francis Faduyile, NMA President, disclosed this while reading the communique issued at the end of the 59th Annual General Conference and delegates’ meeting of the association that held in Ebonyi State.

Faduyile also said that Abia State Hospital Management Board has not been paid for 10 months.

He also lamented a similar situation in Imo State where salaries of doctors and health workers were slashed by 30 percent since 2015.

He said, “The AGC/DM expressed great displeasure and frowned at the failure of the Abia State Government to pay the salaries of doctors and other health workers working at Abia State University Teaching Hospital for up to 13 months and Abia State Hospital Management Board for 10 months.

“The AGC/DM also expressed great displeasure and frowned at the payment of 70 per cent salaries to doctors and other health workers working with the Imo State Government since September 2015.

“The AGC/DM considered the action of both the Abia State Government and Imo State Government as unacceptable, while also expressing great displeasure at the non-payment of skipping by some tertiary health institutions in the country.”

Faduyile stated that salaries health doctors received in Nigeria is low when compared to their colleagues in other African countries.

The NMA President also called on the Police to intervene in securing the release of two doctors that were kidnapped in Taraba State and yet to be released even after the kidnappers have collected ransom.

He urged the Police and other security agencies to “urgently do the needful in addressing the various security challenges in Nigeria.”

He continued, “The AGC/DM specifically called on the Acting Inspector General of Police, Commissioner of Police, Director of State Security Service and other security agencies in Taraba State to ensure the safe release of Dr Sunday Oduniya and Dr Audu Sule.

“We believe that with improved security arrangement, our doctors would have been released.”