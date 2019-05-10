Corp Members Extracted From Bayelsa Community After Cultist Attack

by SaharaReporters, New York May 10, 2019

Corps members on election assignment

Twenty members serving of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)  posted Famgbe community a Suburb of Yenagoa , Bayelsa State Capital have been withdrawn.

The decision was made on Friday owing to insecurity and threats to their lives by armed youths terrorising the community.

A source told Saharareporters that some  suspected cultists invaded the residence of the Corps Members, tied them and carted away with  their belongings.

“After collecting their belongings, the hoodlums inflicted severe injuries on some the Corps Members with machetes, threatening to kill them if they dared to involve the police.”

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of NYSC in the State, Mr. Matthew Ngobua, said decision was taken by the Yenagoa Zonal Inspector.

“Yes, the Yenagoa Zonal Inspector of the NYSC confirmed to me that Corps Members serving in Famgbe Community have been withdrawn but he has not told me the reason why they were withdrawn.

You will recalled that in March gunmen  shot dead two Corps Members, while one was seriously Injured at their resident in Bayelsa State.

SaharaReporters, New York

