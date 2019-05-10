Fish Out Killers Of Seven Ebonyi Peace-Makers, Gov. Ortom Warns Benue Community

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has issued a seven-day-ultimatum to residents of Ado Local Government Area of the state to fish out the killers of of seven Ebonyi State indigenes who visited the state for a peace meeting.

The four-man-delegation from Benue visited the state to settle crisis affecting the border communities in the two neighbouring states. However, the delegates were attacked on their way back to Benue for another peace meeting and were all beheaded.

Reacting to the killings, Ortom, while speaking at the Benue People’s House in Makurdi, ordered residents of Ado LGA, where the incidents took place, to provide the killers within while also issuing a stern warning to the traditional rulers in the state saying that anyone of them that aid killers would be punished.

“Henceforth, any traditional ruler in Benue State found to be shielding criminals causing the crisis in his domain will be sanctioned," he said.

The Governor urged the District Head of Agila Chiefdom in the local government to ensure that the police is provided relevant and needed intelligence to arrest the suspects.

He also lamented the incessant killings and destruction of properties happening on the outskirt of the state and at border communities of between Benue and Taraba States as a result of "avoidable conflicts".