Herdsmen Launch Evening Attack On Taraba Village





Eight persons have died and houses burnt following an evening attack on Jekunho village in Jalingo Local Government Area of Taraba State on Friday.



The attack according to residents was conducted by armed herdsmen.



Earlier in the day, Rafinkada, Kente, Tor-Iorshaer and Tor-Musa communities in Wukari Local Government Area of the state were also razed to the ground in attack and reprisal attack between Tiv and Jukun ethnic groups in the early hours of Friday.



One resident who spoke to journalist said Mr. Paul Douglas: “These people have been threatening to destroy our villages and kill our people.



“Now, they have succeeded. They came in this evening and opened fire, killing anyone in sight.



“They were more than a hundred people on motorcycles and they were carrying heavy guns.



“Now our people have fled their homes into other villages and they are threatening to even burn down Janibanibu this night.



“Despite our plea, there is no security presence in the villages under attack, which are a few meters away from Jalingo town.”