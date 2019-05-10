'If We Have Stolen, Arrest Us' Says Ajimobi

Abiola Ajimobi, governor of Oyo state, has asked the authorities to arrest him if they find him wanting of misappropriation at the expiration of his tenure in 18 days.



Ajimobi made the comments on Thursday at a public lecture and fellowship investiture organised by Society for Peace Studies and Practice at the Subomi Balogun Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.



He said: “We will work till the last day of this administration. We don’t care about what some people are saying all about… As I am talking to you today, this administration still has 18 days and some hours to expire.



“When they get there, let them cancel all the contracts we have signed. Let them investigate us and if we have stolen, they should arrest us.”



“We have given our best to the state and we will continue to do this. The feats recorded by our administration placed Oyo as one of the five safest havens of investment in the country.



“We are also the fourth investment-friendly state in Nigeria according to the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics; with a four-star rating for investment friendliness by the Nigerian Export Promotions Commission.”



In March, Seyi Makinde, the incoming governor, accused Ajimobi of awarding N30 billion worth of contracts in a single day.



He vowed to review all the contracts signed by the outgoing governor when he takes over.

