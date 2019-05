Ishaq Oloyede

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said that it would release the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results on Saturday.



The 2019 UTME was held from April 11 to April 18 with over 1.8 million registered candidates.



The board’s Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, disclosed this to journalists on Friday in Abuja.



He said “We are releasing our results tomorrow, we are having a meeting today to consider what to put out".