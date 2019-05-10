'Ngige Not Fit To Be Minister' Says Nigeria Labour Congress, Vows To Embarrass His Family Anywhere

“In any case, he has abandoned his office and has been operating from his house. The house has been his second office for some time now and he has been avoiding any place where he will come in contact with us.”

by SaharaReporters, New York May 10, 2019



The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged workers in the nation’s airports and those in the 163 countries that are members of the International Trade Union Confederation to embarrass the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige and members of his family. 

Speaking with journalists, the national president of NLC, Ayuba Wabba, said Ngige's use of thugs against harmless protesters shows he against the union.

Wanna said: ”He is not fit to be a minister. He has no reason to be called minister of labour. He is a lord of his own and therefore instead of protecting us, he is against us.

"Therefore we have nothing to do with him under the circumstance.

“NLC has sent messages to all workers in the 163 countries who are members of the ITUC to embarrass the minister and members of his family anywhere they are seen, especially at airports where workers operates.

“The real reason he is opposed to Chief Kokori was because the veteran labour leader cannot be compromised. Since the minister has been talking about the issue of corruption in the NSITF, the government should put in place a judicial commission of enquiry to investigate the agency so as to unravel who the actual corrupt persons are.

"Who are the actual corrupt people in NSITF? Is it the board that has not been inaugurated or it is the minister?”

“In any case, he has abandoned his office and has been operating from his house. The house has been his second office for some time now and he has been avoiding any place where he will come in contact with us.”

Mr Wabba said the money in NSITF belongs to workers because it is a contribution of employers to take care of the social needs of their workers.

“That is the only reason why Labour and NECA have two members each, on the Board. Even the ministry of labour has only one member. So, we are demanding that the Board, headed by Kokori, be inaugurated and all the thugs who attacked us in the full glare of security agents be investigated and prosecuted,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigeria Labour Congress Calls Nationwide Protest 'To Embarrass Ngige And His Family Members'
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kaduna Journalist Arrested For Re-posting Facebook Article Kefas Stephen Is Missing
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Judge Abruptly Adjourns TheCable’s FOI Case Against Malami
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Sudans Military Moves To Make Constitution Sharia Based
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
ACTIVISM Obasanjo Sues Punch Columnist, Newspaper, For Libel…Demands N1bn
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS ThisDay Newspaper Troubled By Protests From Journalists
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal UPDATE: Onnoghen's Suspension Done In 'Shady Manner' Appeal Court Rules
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International Emir Of Kano Sanusi II Bags UN Appointment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ganduje Ignores Court Order, Appoints Four New Emirs
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 'Sanusi Is Supposed To Report To The Local Government Chairman Not The Governor' Says Ganduje
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights BBC Fires Presenter Who Compared New Royal Baby To Chimpanzee
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Woman Sells Baby For N600,000 Naira, Buys Phone, Slippers With Proceeds
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Legal Court Halts Ganduje From Breaking Up Kano Emirate
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: Real Reason EFCC Arrested Popular Musicians Naira Marley And Zlatan Ibile
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME UPDATE: Naira Marley, Zlatan, Others 'Have Volunteered Information On Their Involvement In Criminal Activities' Says EFCC
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three UniAbuja Students Who Watched Friend Drown Because He Has 'Shakara'
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal 'It Hurts, It's Extremely Painful But There Is One Last And Important Lap' Says Davido On Appeal Court Verdict
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Reps To Probe Former National Pension Commission DG Over 'Procurement Irregularities'
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad