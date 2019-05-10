Police To Employ 'New Strategy' In Combating Insecurity, Kidnapping

“The operational strategies which are purposeful and intelligence-driven are targeted at identifying, locating and dismantling kidnapping gangs across the nation and bringing the kidnappers and their collaborators to justice.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 10, 2019

Adamu Mohammed, Inspector General of Police has said the Nigerian Police Force would be engaging new tactics in stopping series of kidnapping and rising insecurity in the country.

DCP Frank Mba, Police Public Relations Officer, revealed the move the Police would be employing while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

He highlighted undercover activities, decoy operations and high-level tactical missions with operatives while adding that personnel drawn from the conventional Police unit, the Force Intelligence unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squads, the Special Anti-kidnapping Squads and the Police Tactical Units comprising the Police Mobile Force, the Counter Terrorism Unit and the Special Forces would be effective in the new strategy.

“The operational strategies which are purposeful and intelligence-driven are targeted at identifying, locating and dismantling kidnapping gangs across the nation and bringing the kidnappers and their collaborators to justice.

“It is designed to complement and strengthen the Operation Puff Adder currently going on in several states of the federation.”

Mba stated that the Police and IG would "continue to work with other relevant stakeholders in the task of making Nigeria safer and better."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Fish Out Killers Of Seven Ebonyi Peace-Makers, Gov. Ortom Warns Benue Community
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Kill 'Bike Man Over N100 Bribe'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Buhari Meets With Security Chiefs Over Rising Insecurity
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insurgency 'The Situation Is Deteriorating' Jama'atu Nasril Islam Cry Out Over Insecurity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Armed Bandits Slay 82-year Old District Head In Sokoto
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Military Threatens Nigeria's Militant Groups
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Emir Of Kano Sanusi II Bags UN Appointment
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Human Rights BBC Fires Presenter Who Compared New Royal Baby To Chimpanzee
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Celebrity Mark Zukerberg Becoming Too Powerful Co-Founder Warns
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME 'Angel' Jailed For Internet Fraud In Ibadan
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Woman Sells Baby For N600,000 Naira, Buys Phone, Slippers With Proceeds
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: EFCC Arrests Musician Naira Marley
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kano Govt. Grills Emir Sanusi's Aide Over 'Financial Misappropriation'
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Legal 'It Hurts, It's Extremely Painful But There Is One Last And Important Lap' Says Davido On Appeal Court Verdict
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Reps To Probe Former National Pension Commission DG Over 'Procurement Irregularities'
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency Fish Out Killers Of Seven Ebonyi Peace-Makers, Gov. Ortom Warns Benue Community
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME 'We Told Buhari Kidnappings Have Dropped' Says Chief Of Naval Staff
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics 'My Victory Is Unshakable' Says Oyetola
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad