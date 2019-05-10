Police To Employ 'New Strategy' In Combating Insecurity, Kidnapping

Adamu Mohammed, Inspector General of Police has said the Nigerian Police Force would be engaging new tactics in stopping series of kidnapping and rising insecurity in the country.

DCP Frank Mba, Police Public Relations Officer, revealed the move the Police would be employing while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

He highlighted undercover activities, decoy operations and high-level tactical missions with operatives while adding that personnel drawn from the conventional Police unit, the Force Intelligence unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squads, the Special Anti-kidnapping Squads and the Police Tactical Units comprising the Police Mobile Force, the Counter Terrorism Unit and the Special Forces would be effective in the new strategy.

“The operational strategies which are purposeful and intelligence-driven are targeted at identifying, locating and dismantling kidnapping gangs across the nation and bringing the kidnappers and their collaborators to justice.

“It is designed to complement and strengthen the Operation Puff Adder currently going on in several states of the federation.”

Mba stated that the Police and IG would "continue to work with other relevant stakeholders in the task of making Nigeria safer and better."