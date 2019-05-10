'Sanusi Is Supposed To Report To The Local Government Chairman Not The Governor' Says Ganduje

Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, has said that the emir of Kano, HRH Sanusi II is supposed to be reporting to the chairman of the local government chairman.



Speaking with state house correspondents at the Progressive Governors Forum award ceremony at the presidential villa in Abuja, Ganduje said Sanusi was not the target of the break up of the emirate.



SaharaReporters had exclusively reported a step by step plan by the government to dethrone emir Sanusi over a fued.



Ganduje said: “We are taking Kano to the next level and we need the active participation of the traditional system, especially in the areas of education, security, agriculture,” he said.



“By decentralising the emirate, we followed history. Years back, the situation was not that.



“So if something developed 800 years ago, things are also developing now and there will be another 800 years. So look at the history.



“So, it is not vendetta, I am not against him (Sanusi). In fact, he is supposed to be reporting to the local government chairman according to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.



“It is the local government chairman that is supposed to discuss issues with him, not the governor" he concluded.

