Taraba Communities Flee Homes For Fear Of Herdsmen Attack

"Since then there has been a persistent rumor that the Fulanis were planning another attack, giving rise to the panic in the area.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 10, 2019


The Taraba police command has confirmed that Yelwa Tau and Abbare communities in Jalingo local government area of the state, have fled their homes, following threat of an impending attack by suspected Fulani Herdsmen.

David Misal, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), told SaharaReporters exclusive, that "yes there's panic in the air, communities around Yelwa Tau and Abbare have all evacuated in an anticipation of an attack by herdsmen".

The PPRO further said, that "It all started with a dispute over a piece of land two days ago. Afterward, the corpse of a Fulani Herdsmen was discovered by his kinsmen around Yelwa Tau.

"Afterwards the herdsmen launched a reprisal, resulting in five deaths among the Kona people.

"Yes I can confirm to you, people are fleeing Yelwa Tau and Abbare, but I can also assure you that the CP has deployed personnel to area and that calm has been restored for now", Misal said.

Fleeing local sources have however said that they heard sounds of gunshots and explosions, "that's why we ran to save our dear lives".
 

SaharaReporters, New York

