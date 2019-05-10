UPDATE: Naira Marley, Zlatan, Others 'Have Volunteered Information On Their Involvement In Criminal Activities' Says EFCC

Their arrest followed an early morning raid on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 9, Gbangbola Street, Ikate, Lekki, Lagos.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 10, 2019

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, arrested two fast-rising Nigerian musicians – Afeez Fashola (aka Naira Marley) and Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael (aka Zlatan), in connection with alleged case of internet fraud and money laundering. Intelligence report had also linked them to cybercrime offences.

Tony Orilade, EFCC's head of media and publicity said their arrest followed an early morning raid on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 9, Gbangbola Street, Ikate, Lekki, Lagos.

They were arrested along with: Tiamiu Abdulrahman Kayode, Adewunmi Adeyanju Moses and Abubakar Musa.

They have so far volunteered useful information about their involvement in the alleged criminal activities, even as investigations continue.

