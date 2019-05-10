Will Zlatan Ibile Perform At Burna Boy's Concert Set To Hold In Lagos Tomorrow?

Zlatan who was arrested alongside popular Nigerian Musician, Naira Marley, Tiamiu Abdulrahman Kayode, Adewunmi Adeyanju Moses and Abubakar Musa is known for been the brain behind the popular “Zanku” dance.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 10, 2019

As you read this, Nigerian singer Omomniyi Temidayo popularly Zlatan Ibile is currently cooling his heels at the EFCC Lagos Zonal Office, following his arrest in connection with alleged case of internet fraud & money laundering.

According to the EFCC: “At the point of arrest, the Commission found and recovered a number of items, including laptops, from the suspects. They have so far volunteered useful information about their involvement in the alleged criminal activities, even as investigations continue.”

Prior to his arrest, Zlatan had scored top features with Olamide, Davido and Burna Boy on songs like “Oh My Lord, “Bum Bum” and “Killing Dem”. On the 11th of May, 2019, Burna Boy is set to have an exclusive V.I.P experience with his fans at Terra Kulture.

Burna Boy, last Year, during his concert in Lagos had received the support of his fellow artist and Zlatan Ibile was not left out. Following the arrest of Zlatan today by EFCC one 

question by fans of Burna Boy that willing be begging for answer  is if Zlatan will perform his hit single “Killing Dem” which he was featured on by Nigerian musician, Burna Boy at his concert ? Only time will tell.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

