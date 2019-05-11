Court Remands Herdsman For Hacking Two Brothers To Death

"The accused was trying to escape with the cattle when he was caught.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 11, 2019

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Friday has remanded a herdsman, Muhammadu Usman, who allegedly killed two brothers in the state. be remanded in prison, pending legal advice.

Oluwabukola Oreoluwa, who presided over the case said Usman will be reminded in Oke-kura Prison, Ilorin pending the legal advice as she did not take any plea from Usman.

It was gathered that the prosecutor, Insp. Isaac Yakub, informed the court that the accused hacked Usman and Salihu Abdullahi and stole their cattle at Elemere via Malete in Moro Local Government area of Kwara, adding that the accused was trying to escape with the cattle when he was caught. 

He however pleaded with the magistrate to remand the accused until further investigation.

Oreoluwa adjourned the case to May 28 for further mention.

