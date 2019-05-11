Cyril Ramaphosa Wins South Africa's Elections With Reduced Majority

The ANC had not previously won less than 60% of the vote in a national poll.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 11, 2019



Cyril Ramaphosa of the African National Congress (ANC) has won the South African election with a reduced majority.

Results on Saturday show the ruling party secured 57.51% of the votes in Wednesday’s general election. 

Democratic Alliance (DA) picked up 20.76% and the leftist Economic Freedom Fighters garnered 10.79%, the Independent Electoral Commission said on its website.

The ANC’s victory secures it enough seats in parliament to give President Cyril Ramaphosa another five years in office but may leave him short of ammunition to battle party rivals who oppose his reforms to galvanize the economy and counter graft.

It was the worst electoral performance by the late Nelson Mandela’s former liberation movement, which has governed South Africa since the country’s first free election marked the end of white minority rule in 1994.

The ANC had not previously won less than 60% of the vote in a national poll.

The provisional results also showed the ANC won a tight provincial race in Gauteng, where South Africa’s biggest city and commercial centre Johannesburg and the administrative capital Pretoria are located, with 50.19% of the vote.

Ramaphosa, who replaced scandal-plagued Jacob Zuma as president in February 2018, had aimed to re-engage ANC voters whose support has been eroded by faltering efforts to address corruption, unemployment and disparities in housing, land and services.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Top Kano State Government Officials Quit
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Ganduje Ignores Court Order, Appoints Four New Emirs
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics INEC Withdraws Senator Peter Nwaoboshi's Certificate Of Return
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics I Am Not Aware Of Any Court Orders Says Ganduje
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency Release Leah Sharibu Says Atiku
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Garba Shehu Defends Miyetti Allah Says 'They Should Be Respected'
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education UPDATE: Jamb Releases 2019 UTME Results
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Top Kano State Government Officials Quit
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Chris Attoh's Wife Shot Dead In Maryland USA, 'After 7-Months Of Marriage'
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three UniAbuja Students Who Watched Friend Drown Because He Has 'Shakara'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ganduje Ignores Court Order, Appoints Four New Emirs
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics INEC Withdraws Senator Peter Nwaoboshi's Certificate Of Return
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education 15-Year-Old Boy From Imo Emerges As Best Student In 2019 UTME
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics I Am Not Aware Of Any Court Orders Says Ganduje
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Court Halts Ganduje From Breaking Up Kano Emirate
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Energy System Collapse Of National Grid Caused Total Blackout Says Transmission Company Of Nigeria
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Strike Katsina Village In Revenge Attack
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education French Primary School Enroll Sheep As Students To Avoid Closure
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad