Four Killed, Many Wounded In Fresh Attack On Maiduguri

At least four persons have shot and killed while one other sustained gunshot wounds when Boko Haram terrorists attacked Moranti village near Maiduguri on Saturday morning, a Civilian Joint Task Force source said.



The incident occurred at about 2am on Saturday at Moranti village behind 33 artillery barrack in Maiduguri, Konduga local government area of the state capital.



The CJTF source who participated in the rescue operations told Saharareporters that the attackers shot sporadically civilians, operated unhindered and escaped unchallenged.



"We started hearing gunshots around 2am at our neighborhood, the suspected to be Boko Haram shot dead four persons, they were in the pool of blood when we got there. They rained bullets on them.



"Luckily, the fifth person survived the gunshot wounds, he was shot near his upper arm, he is now receiving treatment at State Specialist Hospital Maiduguri" the source added.



The Rescue team confirmed that 4 lost their lives and one person has referred to hospital for treatment.