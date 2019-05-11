Four Killed, Many Wounded In Fresh Attack On Maiduguri

The CJTF source who participated in the rescue operations told Saharareporters that the attackers shot sporadically at the civilians, operated unhindered and escaped unchallenged.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 11, 2019

At least four persons have shot and killed while one other sustained gunshot wounds when Boko Haram terrorists attacked Moranti village near Maiduguri on Saturday morning, a Civilian Joint Task Force source said.

The incident occurred at about 2am on Saturday at Moranti village behind 33 artillery barrack in Maiduguri, Konduga local government area of the state capital. 

The CJTF source who participated in the rescue operations told Saharareporters that the attackers shot sporadically civilians, operated unhindered and escaped unchallenged.

"We started hearing gunshots around 2am at our neighborhood, the suspected to be Boko Haram shot dead four persons, they were in the pool of blood when we got there. They rained bullets on them.

"Luckily, the fifth person survived the gunshot wounds, he was shot near his upper arm, he is now receiving treatment at State Specialist Hospital Maiduguri" the source added.

The Rescue team confirmed that 4 lost their lives and one person has referred to hospital for treatment.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Release Leah Sharibu Says Atiku
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Strike Katsina Village In Revenge Attack
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Garba Shehu Defends Miyetti Allah Says 'They Should Be Respected'
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insurgency Yoruba Youth Council Raises The Alarm Over Invasion, 'Incessant Kidnappings' In South West By Armed Herdsmen
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Herdsmen Launch Evening Attack On Taraba Village
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Osinbajo Visits Bauchi To 'Commission Projects' Amidst Dusk To Dawn Curfew
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education UPDATE: Jamb Releases 2019 UTME Results
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Top Kano State Government Officials Quit
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Watching Game Of Thrones Makes You Potential 'Candidate For Hell' Says Ghanaian Pastor
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Chris Attoh's Wife Shot Dead In Maryland USA, 'After 7-Months Of Marriage'
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three UniAbuja Students Who Watched Friend Drown Because He Has 'Shakara'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education 15-Year-Old Boy From Imo Emerges As Best Student In 2019 UTME
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics INEC Withdraws Senator Peter Nwaoboshi's Certificate Of Return
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Court Halts Ganduje From Breaking Up Kano Emirate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ganduje Ignores Court Order, Appoints Four New Emirs
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics UPDATE: Ganduje Defies Court, Present Appointment Letters To New First-Class Emirs
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Thugs Attack Protesting Youths At The Emir's Palace In Kano
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Release Leah Sharibu Says Atiku
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad