French Primary School Enroll Sheep As Students To Avoid Closure

Mr Girerd appeared with 50 of his ewes outside the school for a special ceremony attended by some 200 teachers, pupils and officials.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 11, 2019

A farmer has enrolled 15 sheep at a French primary school to boost pupil numbers after authorities announced plans to close a class the BBC reports.

Jules Ferry school in Crêts-en-Belledonne, a village in the Alps northeast of Grenoble, had seen its student numbers fall from 266 to 261.

But in an act of defiance herder Michel Girerd decided to symbolically register some of his ewes.

Among the new pupils are Baa-bete, Dolly and Shaun.

Mr Girerd appeared with 50 of his ewes outside the school for a special ceremony attended by some 200 teachers, pupils and officials.

Mayor Jean-Louis Maret was presented with their birth certificates during the event. He questioned the "annoying threshold logic" which could prompt such a class closure.

"Now we shouldn't have any closures," parent Gaelle Laval said, who added that the education system was "not concerned with the arguments on the ground, just numbers".

Children at the event held signs reading, "We are not sheep".

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education UPDATE: Jamb Releases 2019 UTME Results
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education 15-Year-Old Boy From Imo Emerges As Best Student In 2019 UTME
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education JAMB To Release UTME Results Saturday
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Education FEATURE: Why 15-Year-Old Ekele Franklin, Best 2019 UTME Candidate, May Not Be Offered Admission By UNILAG
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
CRIME Corp Members Extracted From Bayelsa Community After Cultist Attack
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Education PHOTONEWS : Ondo State Ministry of Education School Now Hoodlum Hangout
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education UPDATE: Jamb Releases 2019 UTME Results
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Top Kano State Government Officials Quit
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Chris Attoh's Wife Shot Dead In Maryland USA, 'After 7-Months Of Marriage'
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three UniAbuja Students Who Watched Friend Drown Because He Has 'Shakara'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ganduje Ignores Court Order, Appoints Four New Emirs
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics INEC Withdraws Senator Peter Nwaoboshi's Certificate Of Return
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education 15-Year-Old Boy From Imo Emerges As Best Student In 2019 UTME
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics I Am Not Aware Of Any Court Orders Says Ganduje
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Court Halts Ganduje From Breaking Up Kano Emirate
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Energy System Collapse Of National Grid Caused Total Blackout Says Transmission Company Of Nigeria
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Strike Katsina Village In Revenge Attack
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Release Leah Sharibu Says Atiku
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad