I Am Not Aware Of Any Court Orders Says Ganduje





The Kano state government has denied knowledge of any court order stopping the government from appointng four new emirs in Kano.



A Kano High Court sitting at Ungogo on Friday granted an order restraining governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje from implementing any action to legitimize the new emirates of Rano, Bichi, Gaya and Karaye.



The Nation reports that It was reported that announcement were on local radio stations that the appointment letters to the new emirs will be issued on Saturday at Kofar Mata Indoor Sports Hall.



The presiding Judge, Justice Nasiru Saminu, in a suit filed by one Rabiu Sule Gwarzo, gave an interim injunction directing all parties in the suit to maintain status quo pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Reacting on Saturday the Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba said the government is not aware of any court order as the governor was not serve neither was the Attorney General of the state served.



‘’Honestly as I speak to you, we have not been served any court order, although I saw a court order on the social media late in the night on Saturday. So how do you expect government to act on a story on the social media?’’



Muhammad Garba noted that according to what he read on the court order seen on the social media, events have overtaken issues in the court order saying that, those appointed Emirs in the newly created Emirates have been issued their letters of appointment by Secretary to the State Government Alhaji Usman Alhaji on Saturday.



“Letters of appointment have been issued the Emirs appointed since yesterday and they have returned the acknowledged copies, the event for today is just a felicitation.



Also,in press statement by the chief Press Secretary to Governor Ganduje, Mallam Abba Auwal dismissed such claims, insisting that the letter of appointments of were served to the four new emirs before the pronouncement by the court.



According to the statement, “Letters of the Notification of Appointment were written from the office of the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, since Thursday 9th May, 2019 and were despatched to the concerned Emirs the following day Friday 10th May, 2019, in the very early hours of the day.

