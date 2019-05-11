Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile, Three Others To Spend Weekend In EFCC Detention





Nigerian Musician Naira Marley and Zlatan Ibile will be spending the weekend in EFCC detention.



A top source within the EFCC told SaharaReporters, the duo will be held over the weekend as the anti-graft agency continues to investigate their involvement in advance fee fraud.





One of the artist, Zlatan Ibile was earlier billed to perform today Saturday 11th of May, 2019, at the Burna Boy exclusive V.I.P experience with his fans at Terra Kulture.



With their weekend reservation at the EFCC it is unlikely Zlatan will be performing anything for a while.