Osinbajo Visits Bauchi To 'Commission Projects' Amidst Dusk To Dawn Curfew

by SaharaReporters, New York May 11, 2019



Vice President  Yemi Osinbajo has visited Bauchi state to amidst rising insecurity in the state.

The visit co-incides with a dusk to dawn curfew imposed on four communities located on the outskirts of Bauchi metropolis following breach of the peace in those areas.

A statement signed by Muhammad Nadada-Umar, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) said that the curfew, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., would remain in force till further notice.

Mr Nadada-Umar named the affected communities as Gudum Fulani, Gudum Hausawa, Gudum Sayawa and Bigi.

Narrating what led to the imposition of the curfew, the SSG said on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at about 9.00 a.m., some youth in the affected areas had a misunderstanding among themselves,  which subsequently turned to violent clashes between some residents of Gudum Sayawa and Gudum Hausawa Communities.

Osibanjo while in the state comissioned Burra Rural Electrification Project in Burra, Ningi Local Government Area.

SaharaReporters, New York

